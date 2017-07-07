LEVEL UP YOUR GAME WITH HASTE.
What Causes Lag?

The Internet wasn't designed for real-time. Congested links. Indirect routing. Lost data. That doesn't really impact social media, the web or email. But it's a killer for live apps like gaming.

How Haste Helps

1) We have managed Internet "fast paths";
2) We analyze the best paths for you;
3) We move your data on multiple paths;
4) We automate it all so it just works.

IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE

We’re just re-wiring the Internet for gamers.

Updates

There’s always something new. Nerfs, buffs, new champions, skins, esports news. We keep an eye on all of it. Partly because it’s our job, but mostly because we love it.


PVPLIVE Review!

Review: How Haste Works to Kill Lag in Gaming

As we all know, lag can be deadly in multiplayer games.

PVPLive recently wrote about Haste reduces lag in Overwatch and League of Legends.

Read More >


From Our Blog

Six Tips to Reduce Latency When Gaming

Latency (sometimes referred to as lag or ping) is the time it takes for information to travel from your computer to a central server and back.

We’ve got 6 tips to help you reduce latency.

Keep Reading >


FEATURED IN VENTUREBEAT!

How Haste Reduces Lag

“I typically get a 50ms-to-100ms ping in my Overwatch matches, and I was getting closer to 20ms with Haste,” says Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat.

Haste CEO, Adam Toll, explains how Haste reduces lag and what to expect in the future.

Read More >

