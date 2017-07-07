Fix lag and level up your game with Haste's next-gen Internet optimization software for gamers.
The Internet wasn't designed for real-time. Congested links. Indirect routing. Lost data. That doesn't really impact social media, the web or email. But it's a killer for live apps like gaming.
1) We have managed Internet "fast paths";
2) We analyze the best paths for you;
3) We move your data on multiple paths;
4) We automate it all so it just works.
There’s always something new. Nerfs, buffs, new champions, skins, esports news. We keep an eye on all of it. Partly because it’s our job, but mostly because we love it.
As we all know, lag can be deadly in multiplayer games.
PVPLive recently wrote about Haste reduces lag in Overwatch and League of Legends.
Latency (sometimes referred to as lag or ping) is the time it takes for information to travel from your computer to a central server and back.
We’ve got 6 tips to help you reduce latency.
“I typically get a 50ms-to-100ms ping in my Overwatch matches, and I was getting closer to 20ms with Haste,” says Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat.
Haste CEO, Adam Toll, explains how Haste reduces lag and what to expect in the future.